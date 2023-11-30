Natalya sends out a message of 'love' to former WWE star on social media

WWE Superstar Natalya recently sent out a heartfelt message to Dana Brooke on her birthday.

Prior to leaving the company, Brooke had made her return to NXT after a gap of almost 7 years. Dana Brooke then went on to participate in the number one contender's battle royal match for the NXT Women's Championship, but eventually lost her chance against Thea Hail. The 35-year-old was later released by the company on 21st September this year.

Taking to social media, Nattie recently wished the former WWE star on her birthday as she sent out a warm message for the latter.

"Happy birthday @ashamae_sebera !!!!! Sending lots of love your way (emoji)," wrote Nattie.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Natalya opened up on Tyson Kidd not wrestling

WWE Superstar Natalya recently discussed why her husband Tyson Kidd doesn't wrestle anymore.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Nattie mentioned how Kidd was not medically cleared to wrestle, as he had broken his neck.

Nattie further detailed the seriousness of the injury, as she stated how severe it was, and how risky it could have been for his life too.

“He just can’t be cleared. He can never return because he could die in the ring. TJ broke his neck at the same place where Christopher Reeves broke his neck. The injury is called a Hangman fracture. TJ broke his neck at the base of his brain. Where they had to fuse his neck together, it took away about 50% of his range of motion. So he doesn’t have the same range of motion as everyone else, so it wouldn’t allow him to take bumps safely. He could really endanger his life.” [0:29 onwards]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Nattie in the naer future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

