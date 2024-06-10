Natalya sends message to released WWE star who returned after 9 months at recent event

WWE star Natalya recently sent a heartwarming message to a former WWE Superstar who made a surprise appearance at a recent event. Ash by Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke, appeared at NXT Battleground during Jordynne Grace's match against Roxanne Perez.

As Grace fought against Perez for the NXT Women's Title, Tatum Paxley emerged to run away with the Knockouts Title. The former Dana Brooke then emerged to save the title from being stolen. This was the star's first appearance in WWE since being released on September 21, 2023.

In a post on her official X account, Natalya shared a fan's post about the possibility of Ash by Elegance crossing over to NXT. Grace, who is the reigning TNA Knockout Women's Champion, might have opened what is now being called the 'Prohibited Portal' for a crossover event between WWE and TNA.

Responding to a fan who jokingly stated that fans could get a Dana Brooke versus Ash by Elegance match, The Queen of Harts remembered Ash's hard work during her time in WWE and was proud of her current work in TNA.

"I hope so! I always admired how hard @Ashamae_Sebera worked in @wwe and how positive her attitude was even when the chips were down. She never took any opportunity for granted," Nattie wrote.

Dana Brooke was with WWE for a decade from 2013 to 2023. The TNA star was one of many superstars released back in September last year. She joined TNA Wrestling once her 90-day no-compete clause expired and changed her ring name to Ash by Elegance.

Natalya could also be leaving WWE

There are a lot of uncertainties for a bunch of WWE Superstars due to their expiring contracts soon. One of the stars without a contract soon is Natalya, who has been with the company since 2007. She has been a reliable and loyal superstar who does everything WWE wants her to do.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Wrestling Headlines), Nattie's contract is expiring this month and the two sides continue negotiating a new deal. She remains an active talent on WWE television, most recently at NXT.

The report also noted that there's interest in The Queen of Harts outside of WWE, presumably AEW. One potential role for her is to be involved in the promotion of the upcoming 2024 Owen Hart Memorial Tournament, but nothing has been confirmed.

