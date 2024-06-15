Natalya sends three-word message to 27-year-old star after she loses title match outside WWE

WWE Superstar Natalya has a heartfelt message for the rising 27-year-old star following her championship match outside of the Stamford-based promotion. The star made an appearance at TNA Wrestling's Against All Odds event on June 14.

NXT star Tatum Paxley answered Jordynne Grace's open challenge for the TNA Knockouts World Championship. At the NXT Battleground event in Las Vegas, the 27-year-old female star tried to escape with Grace's title, but Ash by Elegance (fka Dana Brooke) stopped her.

Since then, Paxley has had her eyes on the TNA Knockouts World Title, but last night she failed to secure a win as The Last Pure Athlete retained her championship.

Trending

The WWE NXT star shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) after losing the title match and asserted that she would do everything in her power to become a champion. The former Divas Champion Natalya responded to Tatum Paxley's tweet with a three-word positive message.

Check out The Queen of Harts' tweet below:

"Proud of you🩷🩷," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Female WWE star opens up about working with Natalya

On the April 30 edition of NXT Spring Breakkin', Nattie went head-to-head with Lola Vice in an Underground match. The former MMA fighter succeeded in defeating Natalya in the brutal match.

In an interview with TV Insider, Lola Vice praised the former Divas Champion for being one of the torchbearers of the women's division in WWE. The 25-year-old star also noted that working with The Queen of Harts has elevated her game in the Stamford-based promotion.

"The cage. So, I had to prove to her that I was tough. Yes, pro wrestling might not be my world like hers, but the Underground was my world. I think working with Natalya elevated me a lot. I got a lot from her. I did beat her and knock her out in the Underground, but I’ll always remember the times in the ring with her and what she has done in this company," Vice said.

Recent reports suggest that Nattie's current contract with WWE is set to expire and that she has yet to renew her deal with the company. It remains to be seen if the former SmackDown Women's Champion will continue working with World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.