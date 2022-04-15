Natalya sends a warning about her intentions on NXT

Natalya left no stone unturned in making her presence felt across the NXT women's locker room on the show's latest episode.

Rising star Cora Jade discussed how she would like to cement her place among her role models as one of the top superstars in the industry. Natalya interrupted the segment and cut an emotional promo on the star's bright future.

As the starstruck young star leaned in for a hug, The Queen of Harts beat her down and put her in the sharpshooter.

Natalya then sent a clear message about her intentions on NXT in a tweet. She said that some of her best moments were yet to come:

"Always an honor to be at @WWENXT. Something I’ve never taken lightly. Some of the greatest moments in my career were there. Some of the greatest moments of my career haven’t happened yet. AND being underestimated is the greatest secret weapon one can have. The future is bright."

The third-generation superstar impacted NXT 2.0, not only to Jade but also to Tatum Paxley, thus warning the entire NXT women's locker room.

WWE Superstar Bayley responds to NXT incident between Natalya and Cora Jade

The Queen of Hart's behavior on NXT caught the attention of many WWE Superstars, including Bayley.

The Role Model, who has been out of in-ring action since July last year, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the incident. One should note that Bayley and Natalya are great friends, so it is not surprising to see her supporting the latter.

"Hahahahaha s**k it @CoraJadeWWE," tweeted Bayley.

Despite her absence from WWE Television, Bayley has kept a watchful eye on all events and events. The Role Model has never shied away from tweeting her thoughts and opinions.

As fans eagerly await her return, would you like to see a match between the former SmackDown Women's Champion and Cora Jade in the future? Let us know your thoughts below.

