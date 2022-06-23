"Stay in your own lane" - Natalya threatens fellow SmackDown Superstar

WWE Superstar Natalya has issued a threat to fellow SmackDown wrestler Lacey Evans, asking her to "stay in her own lane."

Lacey is locked in for this year's Money In The Bank ladder match after defeating Xia Li in a qualifying match on the June 10 episode of SmackDown. This was her first match on TV in over a year, as she took maternity leave from the company in February 2021. She was part of the RAW roster back then.

Evans and Nattie appeared on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump. While the former was present in the studio, the latter connected via a video call.

The Lady of WWE was interviewed for about half an hour before Natalya showed up. Lacey then asked her why she was not in the studio for her interview, and the veteran responded that she was informed about her appearance on the show only a day before. Natalya then issued a threat to Evans, saying:

"If you'd like to stay in your own lane, that would be nice, cause this is about me now. Your time to talk is done." (44:34 to 44:40)

Evans, for the most part, seemed to handle the insult gracefully. But with the way animosity can bloom in WWE, this moment might lead to a feud down the line.

The Queen of Hearts has history with Lacey Evans in the ring. The two were the first women to wrestle a match in Saudi Arabia at 2019's Crown Jewel event.

Natalya is gearing up to challenge Ronda Rousey at Money In The Bank

Nattie @NatbyNature The B.O.A.T. v The Champ. I swore to myself when I saw her smiling up in my face, that I was going to stomp hers. #SmackDown The B.O.A.T. v The Champ. I swore to myself when I saw her smiling up in my face, that I was going to stomp hers. #SmackDown https://t.co/mNObqZRcdV

Natalya will be challenging Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Money In The Bank premium live event on July 2.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion won a six-pack challenge for the no.1 contendership on the July 3 episode of SmackDown. She pinned Shotzi in a match that also included Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, and Xia Li.

During her appearance on The Bump, Nattie revealed that she was good friends with The Baddest Woman On The Planet. She even helped train the former MMA star in wrestling. But now the relationship between the two has become strained, the Canadian superstar claimed.

Whether or not she wins the title a week from this Saturday, her record of most pay-per-view matches and most wins for a women's wrestler in WWE will ensure that Nattie goes down in history as one of the best of all time.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far