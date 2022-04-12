Natalya shares fond anecdote of a wrestling legend

WWE Superstar Natalya recently took to Twitter to pay tribute to legendary wrestler Ethel Johnson.

The former women's tag-team champion recently shared an image of a check, dated 1954, written by Stu Hart (Natalya's grandfather) to Ethel Johnson. Stu Hart was a first-generation professional wrestler of the Hart family and founder of the Canadian wrestling promotion, Stampede Wrestling.

The company was founded in the late 1940s and ran for a period of over 50 years. Stu was recognized for being the father of renowned wrestlers, Bret and Owen Hart.

The third-generation superstar highlighted that Johnson was one of her grandfather's favorite wrestlers.

Check out the tweet below:

Nattie @NatbyNature A check my grandfather wrote to Ethel Johnson for her work she did in Stampede Wrestling. Ethel was a pioneer in women’s wrestling. She was also one of Stu’s favorite female performers. (1954) A check my grandfather wrote to Ethel Johnson for her work she did in Stampede Wrestling. Ethel was a pioneer in women’s wrestling. She was also one of Stu’s favorite female performers. (1954) https://t.co/0aQ2odqKuU

Known for her immense in-ring athleticism and for being the first female African-American champion, Ethel Johnson is often considered a legend and a pioneer in women's wrestling.

Natalya captivates fans with recent tweets on the Hart family history

The Queen of Harts has mesmerized and enchanted fans worldwide with photos of the Hart Family's history. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has helped the WWE Universe understand and learn more about her family by posting such vintage pictures.

In a recent tweet, the former SmackDown Women's Champion paid tribute to her role model and grandmother, Helen Hart. Citing her as the "original Queen of Harts," she highlighted how awe-inspiring the matriach of the Hart family was to her.

Check out the tweet below:

Nattie @NatbyNature This is a picture of my grandmother Helen Hart. She was the matriarch of the Hart family. The original QUEEN OF HARTS. I’m always so in awe of how beautiful she was. This is a picture of my grandmother Helen Hart. She was the matriarch of the Hart family. The original QUEEN OF HARTS. I’m always so in awe of how beautiful she was. https://t.co/0utVjfZliZ

Additionally, the third-generation superstar also shared a black and white photograph of "The Hart House," which was used as a hospital during the First World War.

She tweeted:

Nattie @NatbyNature This is one of the earliest photos of The Hart House. It was once used as a hospital in the First World War. Pictured here, soldiers at the house. It’s always been such a sacred place, where everyone felt protected. This is one of the earliest photos of The Hart House. It was once used as a hospital in the First World War. Pictured here, soldiers at the house. It’s always been such a sacred place, where everyone felt protected. https://t.co/te5BcUAKaa

The unique and heartwarming posts by the SmackDown Superstar will surely interest fans, especially those invested in the history of professional wrestling.

Were you aware of Ethel Johnson's legacy? Have you been enjoying Natalya's recent run on SmackDown? Sound off below!

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku