Natalya shares the best piece of advice she can give WWE Superstars (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Natalya recently drew upon her remarkable experience in the company to share an important piece of advice for everyone on the roster.

The former Divas Champion has been with the Stamford-based promotion for 17 years, amassing a treasure trove of knowledge about the pro wrestling business. She has also been very helpful to her fellow superstars, providing help and guidance whenever possible.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Natalya was asked about what advice she would give to Jade Cargill regarding her future debut match. She stated:

"I think for anybody that's in this, whether it's Jade, whether it's somebody from NXT, whether it's a returning superstar, whether it's a legend or whether it's myself, I think the biggest and best piece of advice I can give is to take this one day at a time. It's a marathon, not a sprint. Because it's ever-changing. Every single day is ever-changing." [1:54 onwards]

Natalya has previously talked about The Hart Family Dungeon's contribution to WWE

The former Divas Champion and her husband, Tyson Kidd, are both known for their contributions to the pro-wrestling community, including opening up the famed The Hart Family Dungeon 2.0.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Natalya previously explained how the training space is helping the new generation of WWE Superstars.

"I’m just so lucky that for us... we were the last students of the original Dungeon, which my grandfather Stu Hart started in Calgary, Canada. So for us to be able to keep that Dungeon [name and vibe] alive... especially because we work so closely with the women, but I think being able to give back to the men and women of WWE. And this is, the thing is that we’re not really a school, maybe one day it will be a school. But at the moment, it’s like a private invite-only workshop," she said. [H/T to WrestleZone]

Natalya is still an employee of the Stamford-based promotion, and it remains to be seen what she plans to do next in the company.

