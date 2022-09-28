Natalya shares her experience stuck in an area affected by Hurricane Ian

WWE Superstar Natalya shares her experience of being stuck in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian.

The Queen of Harts most recently appeared on the September 9th episode of SmackDown. She competed in the Fatal Five Way Elimination match to determine the #1 Contender for Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules.

Hurricane Ian formed in the seas around Cuba late last week, making landfall on the island nation with wind speeds of up to 125 mph (205 kph). As of writing, the wind formation is on a collision course with West Florida in the US. The city of Orlando, where WWE's Performance Center is based, is currently in the path of and is threatened by the Hurricane.

The former Divas Champion recently took to Twitter to share her experience of being in the path of the storm. She added how she has not been asked to evacuate and that she will be bunkering in:

"We are currently in the direct path of Hurricane Ian, but we are in a safe enough spot not near the water, and have been preparing for the storm as much as we possibly can. We haven’t been asked to evacuate but we’re taking the storm very seriously. Hoping everyone stays safe" she tweeted

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes that Natalya and her family stay safe and unharmed during the Hurricane.

Natalya unsuccessfully challenged SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan on the most recent set of house shows

Natalya unsuccessfully challenged Liv Morgan for the latter's SmackDown Women's Championship on the most recent set of house shows on six occasions.

After her last apperance on TV, Nattie took on Morgan in singles matches on September 10, 17, and 18. She was also unable to dethrone the champ in three thriple-threat matches on September 11th, 24th, and 25th.

It remains to be seen when we will see Natalya in the squared-circle again. Now that she is stuck in Florida due to the hurricane, it might be a while before the 40-year old graces our TV screens once more.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far