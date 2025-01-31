Natalya shares heartbreaking confession ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Natalya has been part of every Women's Royal Rumble Match so far and is once again expected to be part of this weekend's premium live event. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has set records in WWE throughout her time in the promotion but has consistently been overlooked when it comes to her contributions to the business.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble, Kofi Kingston took to Instagram to share an update where he talked about the disrespect he felt because he wasn't featured on the 'Rumble graphics despite the iconic moments he had created in the event's history. Natalya commented on Kingston's message with a heartbreaking confession. The veteran noted that she felt the same disrespect just as much and noted how it continues to hurt her feelings.

"Trust me, I feel it, too.. It always hurts my feelings," Natalya wrote.

It would appear that the veteran is also upset that she didn't feature on the graphics promotion for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Natalya has been part of WWE for almost two decades

Natalya made her debut in WWE in 2008 and was seen as the daughter of Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, in the same way that Charlotte Flair first made her impact in the company.

Nattie has since been able to overcome her father's shadow to stamp her own legacy on the company. The veteran has spent almost two decades in the company since her debut she is now one of the most respected members of the locker room, with several youngsters looking up to her.

The 42-year-old has helped many of the biggest stars in the women's division in their training, She also made history as one of the first females to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

Over the years, it's become clear that WWE relies on Nattie to be part of some of their biggest matches because they know she will deliver. However, she is also someone who has yet to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match or main event WrestleMania because the biggest opportunities always seem to avoid her.

