Natalya shares a rare pic of Tyson Kidd with legendary WWE superstar who passed away

Natalya recently shared a rare throwback picture of Tyson Kidd with The British Bulldog.

The British Bulldog is one of the most beloved WWE superstars of all time. Although he never won the WWE Championship, Davey Boy Smith was quite over with the fans. Throughout his tenure with WWE, Davey Boy Smith would go on to win the European Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and Tag Team Championship.

Unfortunately, his life came to an end in 2002 due to cardiac arrest. He was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

Tyson Kidd, on the other hand, did not enjoy such an illustrious career. For the majority of his career, he wrestled in the tag team division alongside David Hart Smith and even won the Tag Team titles. However, he suffered a spinal cord injury from Samoa Joe's muscle buster that forced him to hang up his boots.

Since then, he has settled into a backstage role in the company as a producer. His wife Natalya, who is still an active wrestler on the roster, recently shared a throwback picture of Tyson Kidd and The British Bulldog and even credited Davey for always believing in her husband.

"A rare photo of @TJWilson with Davey at the Hart House. He was a huge influence on TJ growing up. Working out, pushing him to chase his dreams when TJ was told by others, “you’ll never make it in wrestling, you’re too small.” Davey never stopped believing in TJ," tweeted Natalya.

Natalya recently underwent surgery for a broken nose

The BOAT faced Shayna Baszler in a singles bout on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Baszler won the match; however, she hit her opponent with a brutal knee strike, breaking her nose in the process.

Following the incident, Nattie took to Twitter to inform her fans that she had undergone surgery for her dislocated nose.

"We moved my dislocated nose back to the center of my face where it belongs!! I love the shape of my nose and it will stay the same, thank goodness! Can finally breathe again 🙏 Pain is beauty! LFG! 😂," Natalya tweeted.

Although there isn't an exact return date announced for Natalya, it appears that she will be out of action for a couple of months.

