Natalya showers rising star with affection after huge win on RAW

Natalya expressed affection towards a rising star after she picked up a huge win on the latest edition of RAW.

Tegan Nox has shown a different side of her in recent weeks that started when she first challenged Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship. Although she lost that match, she pushed The Man to her limits.

Since the loss, Natalya volunteered to mentor Tegan Nox and took her under her wing. The two women have since been confronted by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on multiple occasions. Their feud continued this week when Nox was set to face Niven, and if she won the bout, she would face Green next.

Piper Niven dominated the match with her size and power. However, Tegan Nox showed a lot of resilience and got the win after rolling up Niven with an overrotated schoolboy pin. Following the win, Natalya took to Twitter to post a picture of herself pecking Tegan on the cheek as they celebrated the huge win.

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Tegan Nox will now get her chance to finally shut Chelsea Green up when they face each other. It will be interesting to see if she will get a title match if she defeats Green.

