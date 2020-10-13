Natalya shows off missing tooth after WWE RAW (Photo)

The battle royal on RAW saw Lana win the match after eliminating Natalya. Lana will now get a shot at Asuka's RAW Women's Championship. Natalya lost a tooth for her efforts on RAW. Her tooth got knocked out at some point during the match. This could have been during her exchange with Evans near the end of the match. Natalya shared a photo of the injury on Twitter after RAW.

Such a whirlwind of emotions tonight on #WWERaw ~ One thing I know for sure, @LaceyEvansWWE strikes are NO joke!! She’s a bad ass...knocked my tooth out...but I still eliminated her in the match! So there’s that! 😼👊 #BOAT pic.twitter.com/8yxsBnJpWK — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) October 13, 2020

Lacey Evans responded to Natalya's Tweet:

I guess this is where I apologize?



Them temporaries wont last long in the ring with me sweetheart. Be glad you're going to Smack Down before I knock them all out.... ya nasty. #ToothlessNasty https://t.co/qtFtrkfHQl pic.twitter.com/1MjCGFW90i — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) October 13, 2020

What went down in the battle royal on RAW?

The dual brand Battle Royal on RAW saw women from both the blue brand and the red brand compete for a shot at the women's championship of the winner's respective brand. Nia Jax took the mic before the match started and sent a warning to the rest of the women, telling them they might as well eliminate themselves because they had no chance of winning.

Nia Jax then went on a rampage, eliminating Tamina and Billie Kay. Jax then saved Shayna Baszler from being eliminated and tossed out Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in the process. The rest of the women in the ring then got together and eliminated Nia Jax, with the help of Jax's own tag partner Shayna Baszler. Jax, in a fit of rage, hit Lana (who hadn't been eliminated) with a Samoan Drop through the announcer's table.

Bianca Belair ended up eliminating Shayna Baszler before she was eliminated by Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. This left Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya and Lacey Evans as the four women left standing in the ring. Lana was still in the match but laid out at ringside feeling the after effects of the Samoan Drop through the table. Both members of the Riott Squad were next to be eliminated as they were simultaenously knocked off opposite aprons by Natalya and Lacey Evans.

Lacey Evans and Natalya then went back and forth with strikes and this could be one point in the match where Natalya possibly had her tooth knocked out.

The finishing segment of the match saw Natalya and Lacey Evans brawling on the apron before Nattie eliminated the former NXT Superstar. It looked like Natalya had won but Lana, who was still in the match, came up from behind and knocked Natalya off to win the match and a shot at Asuka's RAW Women's Championship.