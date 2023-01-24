Natalya shows she's still in fantastic shape while on WWE hiatus

Just because Natalya Neidhart has been away from a WWE ring for a few months does not mean she has been taking time off from keeping her body intact.

Natalya was last seen on WWE television on the October 28, 2022 edition of SmackDown, where she lost to Shayna Baszler via referee's decision. After the match, Baszler delivered a knee to Neidhart's face which left her with a bloodied nose. She has not wrestled at all for the company since a WWE Live Event on November 2, 2022 in a triple threat match against Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler.

The Queen of Harts seems to be using her time off well. She posted a picture of herself on her Twitter feed and was able to showcase her body and prove that she is still in incredible shape.

As of this writing, there have not been any announcements of if she will appear in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, but it looks like she is definitely ready to return to the ring soon. She has been live tweeting portions of Monday Night RAW as of late and that could be a sign of a potential return as well.

If you're interested in sports betting, the championship round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Will Natalya Neidhart be returning to the ring in the Women's Royal Rumble match?

One of the biggest parts of the Royal Rumble is that you never know who will be entering next and there is definitely room for some surprise entrants.

Heading into RAW is XXX, there have only been seven women announced for the match as Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, and Emma have all declared with less than a week to go.

It is definitely a great time to have female wrestlers return, and as long as Nattie is healthy and able to compete, it would be a great sign to see her back in a WWE ring.

Would you like to see Natalya make her return to WWE in the Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant? Let us know in the comment section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes