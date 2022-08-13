Create
"Disrespectful" - Veteran WWE Superstars send message to Nikkita Lyons and her tag team partner

Veterans send a message to Nikkita Lyons and her tag team partner
Jayakrishna Dasappan
Jayakrishna Dasappan
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 13, 2022 09:29 AM IST

Nikkita Lyons is set to debut next week on SmackDown along with Zoey Stark. They will compete in the Women's Tag Team title tournament and have received a message from their opponents, Natalya and Sonya Deville.

Lyons and Stark are two of NXT's most promising superstars. Lyons made a huge impact on her debut while Stark got to taste championship gold early in her career, winning the NXT Women's Championship with Iyo Sky. The duo's skills as a tag team will be put to the test when they face veterans Natalya and Sonya Deville.

When WWE's backstage interviewer Megan Morant asked Natalya and Deville how prepared they are for their match, the female superstars took offense to the fact that Lyons and Stark have been getting all the attention. Nattie claimed that the NXT Women's division would not be relevant if it wasn't for her. Meanwhile, Sonya Deville found it disrespectful that Lyons and Stark were interviewed on the After the Bell podcast before them. Natalya finally said she would lock both her opponents in a Sharpshooter and get them to tap out.

EXCLUSIVE: @SonyaDevilleWWE and @NatbyNature state that they will find out next week just how good @nikkita_wwe and @ZoeyStarkWWE are. #SmackDown https://t.co/SDR6PatKLE

Fans react to Natalya and Deville's message to Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

Fans are truly excited to see the debut of NXT's Lioness and the former NXT Women's Tag Team champion. They are eager to see this first-time matchup.

@WWE @nikkita_wwe @SonyaDevilleWWE @NatbyNature @ZoeyStarkWWE Can’t wait

People are excited to see the Veterans vs Rising stars match lineup.

@WWE @SonyaDevilleWWE @NatbyNature @nikkita_wwe @ZoeyStarkWWE Love the “Take a hike” closing. Young bloods vs. legends, can’t wait to see it.Omega Red Arianrhod Fleet https://t.co/0AAHM45Zat

One fan said Natalya is becoming charismatic just like her uncle Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

@WWE @SonyaDevilleWWE @NatbyNature @nikkita_wwe @ZoeyStarkWWE Neidhart finally finds her Hitman

Others pin-pointed the fact that Natalya and Sonya Deville are a make-shift tag team and do not feel like an important tag team.

@WWE @SonyaDevilleWWE @NatbyNature @nikkita_wwe @ZoeyStarkWWE Let natayla and sonya have match gear next week and a tag team theme new theme as a team @wwe @TripleH @WWEMusic make both feel imporant and cant wait for this match

Fans pitched their ideas as well. They suggested Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin replacing Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. It would be an interesting storyline as Sonya and Mandy Rose can reignite their feud.

@WWE @SonyaDevilleWWE @NatbyNature @nikkita_wwe @ZoeyStarkWWE would be cool if Mandy Rose was teaming up with Gigi instead of Nikkitta and Zoey, this way we'd get to see Mandy n Sonya face off.

Do you think the debutants can defeat the veterans? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Vishal Kataria

Comments

