"Disrespectful" - Veteran WWE Superstars send message to Nikkita Lyons and her tag team partner

Nikkita Lyons is set to debut next week on SmackDown along with Zoey Stark. They will compete in the Women's Tag Team title tournament and have received a message from their opponents, Natalya and Sonya Deville.

Lyons and Stark are two of NXT's most promising superstars. Lyons made a huge impact on her debut while Stark got to taste championship gold early in her career, winning the NXT Women's Championship with Iyo Sky. The duo's skills as a tag team will be put to the test when they face veterans Natalya and Sonya Deville.

When WWE's backstage interviewer Megan Morant asked Natalya and Deville how prepared they are for their match, the female superstars took offense to the fact that Lyons and Stark have been getting all the attention. Nattie claimed that the NXT Women's division would not be relevant if it wasn't for her. Meanwhile, Sonya Deville found it disrespectful that Lyons and Stark were interviewed on the After the Bell podcast before them. Natalya finally said she would lock both her opponents in a Sharpshooter and get them to tap out.

Fans react to Natalya and Deville's message to Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

Fans are truly excited to see the debut of NXT's Lioness and the former NXT Women's Tag Team champion. They are eager to see this first-time matchup.

People are excited to see the Veterans vs Rising stars match lineup.

One fan said Natalya is becoming charismatic just like her uncle Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

Others pin-pointed the fact that Natalya and Sonya Deville are a make-shift tag team and do not feel like an important tag team.

Fans pitched their ideas as well. They suggested Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin replacing Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. It would be an interesting storyline as Sonya and Mandy Rose can reignite their feud.

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @WWE @SonyaDevilleWWE @NatbyNature @nikkita_wwe @ZoeyStarkWWE would be cool if Mandy Rose was teaming up with Gigi instead of Nikkitta and Zoey, this way we'd get to see Mandy n Sonya face off. @WWE @SonyaDevilleWWE @NatbyNature @nikkita_wwe @ZoeyStarkWWE would be cool if Mandy Rose was teaming up with Gigi instead of Nikkitta and Zoey, this way we'd get to see Mandy n Sonya face off.

Do you think the debutants can defeat the veterans? Let us know in the comments section below.

