Natalya has a special request for Vince McMahon

Natalya has revealed that she is planning to ask Vince McMahon if she can face Toni Storm in WWE.

Posting on Instagram, Natalya shared a picture of herself backstage at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble with Storm. In the caption, the Canadian Superstar said she wants Vince McMahon to book her in a match against the 2018 WWE Mae Young Classic winner.

Natalya and Toni Storm have never faced each other in a one-on-one match. Their first match together came in November 2019 when Natalya represented RAW and Storm represented NXT in the five-on-five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series. Both women also competed in the 2020 and 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Another WWE Superstar, Liv Morgan, responded to Natalya’s post by asking if she can participate in the match, making it a Triple Threat.

Natalya and Toni Storm in the 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble

Natalya was the final entrant in the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble after she defeated Tamina on WWE Backstage to earn the No. 30 spot. The veteran Superstar eliminated Lana before being thrown out by eventual winner Bianca Belair.

As for Toni Storm, she was the seventh entrant in the match. She lasted 11 minutes before being eliminated by her former NXT UK Women’s Championship rival, Rhea Ripley.