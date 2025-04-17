Natalya is stepping outside WWE for the first time in 18 years: "So called self-made women stripped me for parts"

Natalya has finally made the decision to step out from WWE in her 18 year-run with the Stamford-based promotion. She will have a brutal match later this week.

Natalya is a WWE veteran and has been around for a long time in the company. For the last 18 years, she's been a consistent part of the promotion and been one of the locker room leaders for the women. Not only has she stepped up to wrestle in some of the best matches in the division, but her expertise has also helped others to step up as well, supporting other women.

Coming from the famous Hart family, her in-ring skills have always appeared legitimate. Now, she will be putting those to the test as she steps away from WWE for the first time in 18 years to wrestle outside the company for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. She said that she had been "stripped for parts" by women. She opened up in a video about why she was doing this.

"I'm so sorry Miyu, but we are less than a day away and what's not your fault, has become your problem. I know exactly what I'm doing here. I'm taking away the safety net. It's going to either elevate me, or it's going to kill me. But what choice do I have? So called 'self-made women' stripped me for parts and I let that happen. That was my fault, not yours, Miyu. So now, I have to fight my way back to the top from outside the walls of the kingdom. And that's where you come in, Miyu. Because you're the very best of your generation, and you're the most dangerous woman I've ever met."

Natalya has a big match outside WWE

The star will be facing Miyu Yamashita at Bloodsport XIII on April 17 at the Pearl Concert Theater in Paradise Nevada.

Natalya is not the only WWE star on the card. Pete Dunne will be wrestling Timothy Thatcher as well, in a singles match.

Elsewhere on the card, Charlie Dempsey will face Shinya Aoki, Tavion Heights will take on Royce Isaacs, while Karrion Kross will go head-to-head against J. R. Kratos. Meanwhile, Karmen Petrovic faces Maika, and Shayna Baszler faces Konami.

