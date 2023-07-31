Natalya suggests never-before-seen WWE idea for Charlotte Flair (Exclusive)

Natalya believes Charlotte Flair's character should show some vulnerability to add another layer to her dominant on-screen WWE persona.

Although Flair is a babyface right now, she has mostly performed as a villain since joining the main roster in 2015. Over the years, The Queen has never had a problem reminding fans of her many accomplishments.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya began by addressing Flair's greatest attribute:

"I think that she's durable and she is stubborn in a good way. Whether it's a live event or whether it's a pay-per-view or whether it's a television taping, she always wants to kind of have the best match of the night, and I think that's a great quality because we should always be striving to tell the best stories and to have the best matches." [0:52 – 1:14]

Natalya thinks it would be interesting to see how Charlotte Flair recovers if her character suffers a serious setback as part of a storyline:

"I would love to one day see Charlotte in the role of being like super, super vulnerable. When you talk about weaknesses, I don't look at Charlotte and I don't go, 'Wow, she's got a lot of weaknesses.' But, for me, from a fan's standpoint, I think the one thing we haven't seen from Charlotte is just being very, very vulnerable." [1:16 – 1:38]

Watch the video above to hear Natalya talk about several women on the WWE roster, including Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

Natalya wants Charlotte Flair to be "knocked down on her a**"

While Charlotte Flair has lost her fair share of rivalries, she is also the most decorated female superstar in WWE history. The 14-time Women's Champion is just two world title triumphs away from matching the record of 16 set by John Cena and her father Ric.

In Natalya's opinion, fans would be intrigued to see Charlotte Flair bounce back if her confident WWE character ever falls from grace:

"I think there's something character-driven about being vulnerable, and I know it's not easy for everyone to go to that place. Because when I think of Charlotte, I think strong, I think she's empowered. She's the most decorated Women's Champion of all time, but what would it be like, from the audience's point of view, to see her really, really, really vulnerable?" [1:38 – 2:00]

Natalya clarified that she is a huge fan of Flair, which is why she is so passionate about her former opponent's WWE storylines:

"I haven't seen her knocked down on her a** where I'm like, 'Oh my God, is she gonna get up?' It's a different side, it's a different take, it's a different perspective. As part of the audience, I would love to see her in a moment where we don't know what's next. That sort of thing. A little bit more like we tear down that fourth wall, because I think she's so wildly talented, but it's just that one area." [2:01 – 2:28]

The two women have crossed paths dozens of times over the last decade. In May 2014, Flair defeated Natalya at NXT TakeOver to record the first big statement-making win of her career.

What would you like to see next from Charlotte Flair in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will air live on Peacock on Saturday, August 5. Charlotte Flair is set to face Bianca Belair and WWE Women's Champion Asuka at the event.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.