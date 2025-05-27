Natalya taking 39-year-old WWE star to the dungeon for training after embarrassing squash on RAW

WWE Superstar Natalya has made it clear to a fellow star that she's taking him back to the dungeon after the events of tonight's edition of RAW. On the red brand, Akira Tozawa lost to Rusev in a squash.

It didn't take long for Rusev to put Tozawa down on WWE RAW tonight. The veteran kept The Accolade locked in on the defeated star after the victory, but Sheamus came out to make the big save. Sheamus and Rusev then had a staredown before the latter left the ring.

Shortly after, Natalya shared a blunt message for Akira Tozawa on her official X/Twitter account. She posted a backstage photo with him and Maxxine Dupri and told him the following:

"We can have a pity party tonight, @TozawaAkira . But tomorrow we get back to work in The Dungeon. It’s time to rebuild and remind everyone of who you are. @maxxinedupri and I believe in you. #WWERaw."

It seems like it's been ages since Tozawa won a singles match in WWE. The last time he bagged a singles victory was back in October 2024. During the WWE Speed taping on October 25, 2024, Tozawa picked up a win over Riley Osborne.

