"We really love the business" - Natalya talks about how she helped WWE Superstars train

WWE Superstar Natalya spoke about how she and her husband Tyson Kidd helped other WWE stars, like Liv Morgan, get training inside their dungeon.

In a conversation with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter To Wrestling, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion revealed that Kidd had trained boxing superstar Tyson Fury before Crown Jewel 2019.

She also revealed that during the pandemic, she wanted to have a ring of her own. She added that though she’s a part of the business, she’s also a big fan.

“So, during the pandemic, my husband and I being crazy and fanatical, we have to have a ring. Even though we’re very embedded in the business, we’re still big fans of the business. TJ actually was gifted the ring. It was one of those things where he was like, ‘Hey, I want a place where if anybody needs to work on stuff, they can come train.’ TJ trained Tyson Fury. It’s a place a safe private spot where people can work on their craft,” said Natalya. (H/T-Fightful)

Natalya could be a part of WrestleMania 38

Along with Shayna Baszler, the Neidhart is looking for an opportunity to challenge the Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38.

In an edition of Talking Smack, The Queen of Spades asked Nattie what they had to do to get included at this year's WrestleMania. Nattie replied that she would be taking WWE authority figure Sonya Deville out for dinner to talk about it.

Only time will tell how that works out.

For now, Queen Zelina and Carmella will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Sasha Banks & Naomi, and Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 38.

Edited by Vishal Kataria