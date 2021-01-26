Natalya talks about the major challenges Bayley has had to face in her WWE career (Exclusive) 

Natalya is a big fan of Bayley, and she expressed as much during an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling. You can check out the rest of the chat, where she talks about Tyson Kidd making a potential return to WWE, Superstar Spectacle 2021, Bianca Belair, and more by clicking on the link shared below.

Natalya spoke about what makes Bayley so very special during the course of the interview:

"I think it's cool to see the evolution of Bayley. I think that's the fun part of being in WWE is watching different characters, different people, men and women, evolve and change. And grow and reach their fullest potential. It's cool to see that with Bayley."

Yes, Bayley is supposed to be this heinous heel figure, but Natalya is a huge fan:

"The one thing I love about Bayley is that she is always about the big picture. She is always about what is going to make this match great. She doesn't just think about herself. She thinks about the entire picture. She is such a professional that way, and I appreciate that very much."

Natalya mentions how much Bayley has had to work for everything through her WWE career

Then, Natalya went on to praise Bayley for everything that she has accomplished during her WWE career, starting from nothing and working her way up the ladder:

"Because she knows what it's like to start from nothing, and really work your way through every phase of WWE. From being unknown, to barely being signed, to all of a sudden, trying to find her way, trying to find her voice in NXT and then all of a sudden, being able to show this different side of herself. In this bad girl character that she's playing in WWE, I think that she's really come into her own. I'm really proud of her."

