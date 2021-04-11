Natalya and Tamina dominate Tag Team Turmoil, will challenge for WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on WrestleMania Night 2

Natalya and Tamina came out on top in the Tag Team Turmoil match at WrestleMania 37. The duo entered the match last and ended up winning with relative ease. The two will now challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The Tag Team Turmoil match was kicked off by Naomi and Lana, who went up against the duo of Carmella and Bille Kay. Carmella and Kay quickly rolled through the duo referred to as The Ravishing Glow before being eliminated by The Riott Squad.

The Riott Squad were the iron women of this match as they managed to go through the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke as well. Unfortunately for them, their run was halted by Natalya and Tamina.

Natalya and Tamina will now have their eyes on Night Two of WrestleMania 37, where they will challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will be wary of Natalya and Tamina

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler cannot take Natalya and Tamina lightly. On paper, Natalya and Tamina are the perfect match-up for the champions, considering they have similar strength and technical ability.

It will be an interesting match, especially after what happened on last night's episode of SmackDown, where Natalya and Tamina showed exactly why they are to be feared.

Tamina and Natalya will likely walk out of WrestleMania 37 as champions. It would allow Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to go their separate ways and concentrate on their singles careers. The WWE Universe has been clamoring for Baszler to have a run at one of the top titles in the women's division.

Do you think Natalya and Tamina have what it takes to come out on top? Let us know down below.