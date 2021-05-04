"Your time is already over" - Natalya and Tamina share a bold statement

Despite being a newer team, Natalya and Tamina are beginning to dominate the women's tag division in WWE.

Since their win on night one of WrestleMania 37, the pair have gathered momentum, despite losing their title match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on night two.

Natalya and Tamina recently shared a powerful statement with the WWE Universe. The Queen of Harts recently posted a video of the pair sending warnings to Nia Jax and Tamina to her Twitter page.

"The following is a carefully prepared statement from the future tag team champions of the world," Natalya said. "At WrestleMania, we felt it. We felt your iron grip on those titles begin to slip. And ever since then your team has been falling apart at the seams. Because you felt it too. The once-mighty tag-team are now a distracted, disjointed, disorganized mess. I couldn't think of a better scenario for Tamina to win her first title in WWE than to remove it from you two fools."

Tamina added a brief but powerful statement of intent.

"Your time is already over," Tamina said. "You're just too arrogant to see it. So consider yourselves warned."

Tamina recently cut a passionate promo on Talking Smack

On the most recent edition of Talking Smack, Tamina took aim at the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The SmackDown star addressed Baszler first.

Advertisement

"I don't really need to address Shayna," Tamina said. "You may be a great Mixed Martial Artist, but I've got The Dungeon on my side, and nobody beats that sharpshooter. You hear what I'm saying?"

Tamina also passionately targeted Nia Jax.

"But now I'm going to sit here and address you, Nia... sis," Tamina added. "You have disrespected me. You may not think I know what I'm doing, but I have come here with passion. I don't care if you have been here and you think you know better than me, but you don't. This is our place [screams], do you hear me?! Do you feel my passion?!"

After pinning Shayna Baszler clean on the most recent edition of SmackDown, Tamina and Natalya are bound to be next in line for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Will Tamina and Natalya be the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.