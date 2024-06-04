Natalya teases major change after heartbreaking loss on WWE RAW

Natalya just suffered a heartbreaking defeat on WWE RAW. Following the loss, she teased a major change.

Natalya is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the WWE's women's division. Over the years, she has won a couple of titles and claimed several Guinness World Records. Currently, the self-proclaimed BOAT is at the tail end of her career. Hence, she has been seen on NXT helping out the younger talent as a mentor. Prior to that, she was a mentor to Tegan Nox, but that eventually fell through.

Trending

Despite her long tenure in the company, the Boat hasn't had the best time in the ring recently. Tonight on RAW, she went one-on-one with Kiana James, who was making her in-ring debut on the main roster, and it didn't take the latter long to put her away.

Following the match, the BOAT ran into Sonya Deville backstage and claimed that "enough is enough." Nattie said it was "time for a change," indicating that she could be tired of losing and could potentially turn heel soon.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if this potential heel turn will benefit Natalya and help elevate her career further. Especially after tonight's heartbreaking loss, she needs a major change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback