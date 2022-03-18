"The biggest obstacle is confidence" - Natalya opens up about what WWE legend looks for during tryouts

If you lack confidence, Natalya thinks it will be almost impossible for you to become a WWE Superstar.

Nattie was recently a guest on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling to discuss a variety of subjects. During the podcast, The Queen of Harts revealed that the biggest thing Triple H is looking for during WWE tryouts is confidence.

"I think the biggest thing, and I’ve heard Triple H say this, and now that we kind of have our own training area, training ground, I think the biggest, biggest, biggest obstacle is confidence," Natalya said. "So Triple H says like – when he’s at tryouts, he wants to see who stands out above everyone else. And I understand that now because now that we’re working with people."

MA92 @MandrewsJunior



We talk about the Dungeon 2.0, how



Check it out now on



bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0… This week’s episode of MLLTW is with @NatbyNature We talk about the Dungeon 2.0, how @Billy Corgan helped her in her career and the legacy of the Hart family.Check it out now on @BBCSounds This week’s episode of MLLTW is with @NatbyNature 🔥We talk about the Dungeon 2.0, how @Billy Corgan helped her in her career and the legacy of the Hart family.Check it out now on @BBCSounds 🎧bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0… https://t.co/8CHsfLnCPK

Natalya worries a friend she is helping train is too shy to be a WWE Superstar

Nattie went on to tell the story of her friend Khalil, who is currently training with her and her husband, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd). She said that she's worried that he's too shy and lacks the confidence to become a WWE Superstar.

"We have a friend that started training with us and I said to him in the very beginning, his name is Khalil. And he’s only 20, but he’s been a lifelong pro wrestling fan and he’s a friend of ours and he asked TJ to, you know, help him," Natalya said. "But why I bring him up is because he loved pro wrestling his whole life but I felt like he was too shy. I don’t know if he has the ‘it factor’ in him, the confidence.''

The veteran superstar continued by stating that confidence is what separates good athletes from stars.

''The confidence is going to be what takes you to the top. That’s what separates you from being a good athlete to being like, 'D-mn. This person stands out, this person has that swagger about them. This person has that. You go from, they were a great high school athlete to like, holy. This person could main event WrestleMania,'" continued Natalya.

Nattie @NatbyNature MA92 @MandrewsJunior



We talk about the Dungeon 2.0, how



Check it out now on



bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0… This week’s episode of MLLTW is with @NatbyNature We talk about the Dungeon 2.0, how @Billy Corgan helped her in her career and the legacy of the Hart family.Check it out now on @BBCSounds This week’s episode of MLLTW is with @NatbyNature 🔥We talk about the Dungeon 2.0, how @Billy Corgan helped her in her career and the legacy of the Hart family.Check it out now on @BBCSounds 🎧bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0… https://t.co/8CHsfLnCPK Such a great conversation. I love chatting with people who love this. 🤼‍♀️ thank you @MandrewsJunior !!!! twitter.com/mandrewsjunior… Such a great conversation. I love chatting with people who love this. 🤼‍♀️ thank you @MandrewsJunior!!!! twitter.com/mandrewsjunior…

What do you make of Nattie's comments? Do you think confidence is an important characteristic to have in order to become a WWE Superstar? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think confidence is the best attribute a WWE Superstar can have? Yes No 8 votes so far