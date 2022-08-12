Natalya unveils Guinness World Record Certificates; WWE Universe spots major error

Natalya unveiled her Guinness World Record certificates for the world to see on Twitter earlier tonight, but the WWE Universe appeared to ruin the moment.

Nattie's records were awarded to her earlier this year and in the fall of 2021. The one for most wins achieved in a female wrestler's career came under fire since it is stated on the certificate that it was awarded back in November in Greensboro, South Carolina.

Nattie @NatbyNature Hi this Bob. These arrived in the post this morning, and Natalya is far too modest to post these, so she paid me to do it for her. She also pays me to chant ‘NAT OWNS THE MAT’ sometimes when she’s down. Anyways, here are the official @GWR documents! Hi this Bob. These arrived in the post this morning, and Natalya is far too modest to post these, so she paid me to do it for her. She also pays me to chant ‘NAT OWNS THE MAT’ sometimes when she’s down. Anyways, here are the official @GWR documents! https://t.co/hNlhczWaG4

It's worth noting that this doesn't actually exist, Greenboro is in North Carolina, which has been pointed out by several fans. The certificate was obviously misprinted, but Nattie herself hasn't reacted to fans who have noted the error, so it's unclear if she will send it back to be corrected.

Nattie has three Guinness World Records so far in her 14-year WWE career

Natalya has been in WWE since 2008 and is a former SmackDown Women's and Women's Tag Team Champion. Natalya is a veteran of the business and the daughter of Hall of Famer Jimmy "The Anvil" Neidhart but also owns three world records in her own right.

As seen above, Nattie holds the record for the most pay-per-view appearances for a female, which was 70 back in April, as well as the most matches in WWE for a female which stood at 1137 earlier this year.

Natties' record for the most career wins as a female wrestler stood at 641 when it was recorded last year. Nattie has since improved on this record and as the longest-running female wrestler in the company at present, it's safe to say that all of her records are safe for the time being.

Did you pick up on the error? Have your say in the comments section below...

