Natalya wants to start a new faction with two WWE Superstars

Natalya is one of the longest-tenured WWE Superstars in the current roster, having started with the company in 2007. Despite her status as a veteran, The Queen of Harts is interested in coming up with something new like a faction with two up-and-coming stars.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion participated in her eighth Royal Rumble match, entering at No. 18, and lasted more than 17 minutes. She failed to eliminate anyone before getting tossed out by Liv Morgan.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, after the first premium live event of 2025, Natalya shared a picture of herself with NXT's Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. She claimed that she only wanted two things at the moment, to create a group with the international duo and a chance to wrestle both stars.

Two things I want pretty please: To start a faction with Giulia and Stephanie. And to wrestle them both! Thank you, Wrestling Gods ❤️," Natalya tweeted.

At the age of 42, The Queen of Harts has been through several generations of the women's division in WWE. With the new era of stars like Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer likely heading to the main roster as soon as possible, there are several possibilities for a trio of their caliber.

Natalya comments on being part of WWE since 2007

Speaking to Denice Salcedo on RAW's Netflix premiere red carpet event, Natalya was asked about celebrating her 18th year with WWE. She was appreciative of her time with the company and loved that she has been part of many chapters of the ever-growing women's division.

"I'm so grateful that I've seen so many different eras in WWE. I came in in 2008, I debuted. I was signed in 2007, and I've seen so many different (eras). I've worked and seen so many different women come and go. I've worked with over 65 different women, but I love what I do," the WWE star said. [1:12 - 1:31]

The former Divas Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion signed a new multi-year deal back in July. That means she'll likely reach 20 years in WWE on her way to a sure-fire future induction to the Hall of Fame.

