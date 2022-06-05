"Wipe the smirk off her face" – Former Women's Champion wants to stomp a mudhole in Ronda Rousey

Former two-time Women's Champion Natalya had some harsh words for WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

This week on SmackDown, Nattie faced Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Aliyah, and Xia Lee as part of a six-pack challenge to determine the next #1 contender. The match's final moments saw Rodriguez plant Shotzi with the Tehana Bomb, only to be caught in the Karifuda Clutch by Baszler. The Queen of Harts capitalized on the opening and pinned Shotzi for the win.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Natalya on Talking Smack. Nattie proclaimed that she was the Best of All Time and nobody could touch her. The 40-year-old made it clear that she won't allow Rousey to look down on her:

"Megan, let me cut to the chase, because you're mumbling. So tonight I beat five other women to get an opportunity at the SmackDown Women's Championship. And why did that happen, Megan? They're five extremely talented women. I beat them because I'm the best of all time. 647 wins and nobody is even close to touching me. And I saw Ronda, I saw that smirk a mile away. Ronda has no idea that I'm out for blood. I'm onto Ronda. And if she thinks for one second that she can look down on me like she's looked down on this division since she came back, she's got another thing coming. Not only am I gonna wipe the smirk off her face, but I'm gonna stomp a mudhole in her face. Any more questions, Megan?" (from 1:12 to 1:57)

Ronda Rousey and Natalya had a staredown after the match

Ronda Rousey was at ringside as the action unfolded in the six-pack challenge. After Natalya won, Rousey immediately walked into the ring to assert her dominance. Natalya stood her ground as the two came face-to-face to mark the beginning of their feud.

Nattie @NatbyNature The B.O.A.T. v The Champ. I swore to myself when I saw her smiling up in my face, that I was going to stomp hers. #SmackDown The B.O.A.T. v The Champ. I swore to myself when I saw her smiling up in my face, that I was going to stomp hers. #SmackDown https://t.co/mNObqZRcdV

It'll be interesting to see Rousey face a veteran of the WWE women's division in Natalya. Given their history, the feud should make compelling TV if the creative team builds it well.

