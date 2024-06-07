Natalya welcomes new family member

Female WWE Superstar Natalya has shared a post on social media, introducing a new family member. In the picture, her husband, TJ Wilson, can be seen posing with a cute cat.

Natalya recently shared a piece of heartbreaking news with her fans and announced that her cat 2Pawz had passed away. Her cat was battling against cancer and fought hard before passing away.

In a new personal update on X/Twitter, The Queen of Harts announced the arrival of her new cat, Little Bunny Junior.

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

What the future has in store for Nattie remains to be seen.

Natalya's heartbreaking post about the demise of her cat

Natalya took to XTwitter on May 18, 2024, to announce the tragic passing of her cat, 2Pawz. The Queen of Harts pointed out that she was proud of how hard her cat fought before succumbing to cancer.

"Our hearts hurt. We lost 2Pawz today. He’s been so strong and brave battling cancer and I’m so proud of him for how hard he fought. I’ve never had a cat as unique as him. Pawz and I had the most special connection. He was just exceptional, loving, loyal, sweet and so full of personality. I’m going to miss him so much. He’ll have a safe place in my heart forever and there will never be another like him," Natalya shared.

Check out her tweet below:

Nattie's post quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter and many fans responded with wholesome comments. A couple of wrestling personalities also commented on the tweet.

Natalya is one of the most respected veterans of the squared circle. She worked on the independent scene between 2000 and 2007 before making her way to World Wrestling Entertainment. She has been a mainstay in the Stamford-based promotion for about 17 years at this point and she will likely end her career in the global wrestling juggernaut.

