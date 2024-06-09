Natalya welcomes new family member amid uncertain WWE future

WWE Superstar Natalya has been in the headlines over the past few weeks after it became public knowledge that the veteran's contract is set to expire. The Queen of Hearts is yet to sign a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

While Nattie has dropped several hints about her future, she recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming update. The former SmackDown Women's Champion welcomed a new member to her family after recently losing two of her beloved cats.

Check out Nattie's Instagram post below:

Nattie was recently heartbroken by the loss of her cat, 2Paws. He had become a well-known figure, and he even had his own Instagram page. Natalya has made it clear that her cats are a major part of her life, and after losing two of them in recent months, she has now been able to add to her growing family.

Will Natalya sign a new deal with WWE?

Natalya has been part of WWE for almost two decades. She has become a fixture on WWE TV, but it seems that there are some names pushing for her to jump ship to AEW and compete in The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Recent reports suggest that the former Divas Champion is still negotiating her contract and could re-sign before she is a free agent. Any other wrestling promotion would have to wait until her current contract expires to offer her any kind of deal.

Natalya's husband, Tyson Kidd, works in a backstage role, a position he has held for several years after being forced to retire back in 2015. The former Tag Team Champion has become synonymous with women's wrestling after producing some of the best female wrestling matches of the last decade, which could be one of the reasons for Natalya staying with the Stamfoed-based company.

