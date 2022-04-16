"You know where to find me" – Natalya welcomes 3-time champion to WWE SmackDown with an interesting message

WWE veteran Natalya recently welcomed former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown. The former Raquel Gonzalez was called up to the blue brand last week after she and Dakota Kai lost the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

On this week's SmackDown, Nattie and her tag team partner Shayna Baszler trash-talked Rodriguez without realizing that the NXT star was right behind them. Rodriguez then introduced herself to Nattie, and the two shook hands.

Taking to Twitter, Natalya posted a GIF of the same handshake. She also sent a message to the former NXT star, claiming she's thrilled to have her on SmackDown:

Nattie @NatbyNature

It’s so nice to see you, @RaquelWWE ! I’m thrilled you’re on #SmackDown ! Anything you need, you know where to find me! 🙃 It’s so nice to see you, @RaquelWWE! I’m thrilled you’re on #SmackDown! Anything you need, you know where to find me! 🙃 https://t.co/dV5TVrh1Fz

Natalya recently revealed which career change she'll avoid after retirement

In a recent interview with Wilde On, Nattie revealed she doesn't see herself becoming a producer after her retirement. However, the WWE veteran said she loves helping people and being in front of the camera.

Nattie isn't sure if she has the patience to become a producer in the future:

“For me, I don't see myself being a producer per se, but I'm also one of those types who is 'never say never.' I love helping people, but I love being in front of the camera. I love speaking, hosting things, being on Total Divas. I'd love to do something like that, do reality TV. (...) I'm not the greatest at holding a camera for someone else (...) I'm just not there yet and I'm not sure I have the patience to be a producer." (H/T - Fightful)

At WrestleMania 38, Nattie failed to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Shayna Baszler. Over the same weekend, Raquel Rodriguez won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships with Dakota Kai as they dethroned Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne).

However, Rodriguez and Kai lost the titles to Dolin & Jayne in their first defense, as their second reign with the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions ended on a disappointing note.

Edited by Abhinav Singh