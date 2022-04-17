Natalya wanted to make fellow superstar shine on her main roster debut

WWE Superstar Natalya recently spoke about her desire for up-and-coming superstars to shine when making their debuts on the main roster.

The Queen of Harts has been with WWE since 2007 and is considered to be one of the leaders in the women's locker room due to her vast in-ring experience.

In a recent appearance on the podcast Wilde On, the former SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about how she was instrumental in helping Xia Li adjust to the WWE style. The Chinese superstar made her main roster debut earlier this year.

"I know on TV I play the role of the bad guy, but I could see that Xia is brand new. She’s just learning the English language,” Natalya remarked. “She’s trying her hardest. She’s been training and she’s been working hard for this chance to make her debut for WWE. How can I help her to showcase herself in the best possible way in two minutes on SmackDown? I know we don’t have a lot of time, but two minutes is still two minutes. Let’s make it amazing. Let’s make sure that Xia shines, let’s make sure she stands out. Not everybody knows how to do that or wants to do that." H/T Wrestling Inc

Despite not featuring in the main event scene in recent years, the 39-year-old continues to be an integral figure in the women's division.

Natalya appeared on NXT 2.0 this week

Like Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles, Natalya was the most recent in a long line of main roster stars to appear on NXT 2.0.

The SmackDown star arrived at WWE's third brand to seemingly show her support for young upstart Cora Jade. However, the former women's champion would hit Jade with a Sharpshooter. The WWE Universe now expects the two performers to face off in what would be a battle of generations.

Natalya is scheduled to face off against NXT Superstar Tatum Paxley next week, as the self-proclaimed B.O.A.T (Best Of All Time) will have to keep an eye out for Cora Jade as she will be out for revenge.

