Nathan Frazer picks up big win on NXT

The latest episode of WWE NXT saw a singles bout between Santos Escobar and Nathan Frazer.

Before the match got underway Tony D’Angelo joined the commentary team for the match. Meanwhile, Two Dimes and Stacks also witnessed the encounter from ringside.

The match started with Frazer putting the Mexican out of the ring. After the two got back into the ring, it was Escobar's turn to dump his opponent outside the squared circle. He followed it up by flying over the top rope to lay the British star.

The Mexican looked in no mood to stop as he applied a double-leg Boston Crab. Frazer somehow made it to the ropes, breaking the hold. He broke a second Boston Crab attempt but could not dodge a step-up enziguri from Frazer.

Nathan Frazer attempted to pin Escobar with a springboard inverted DDT and a Lionsault. However, the latter kicked out at two.

Frazer missed a 450 splash from the top rope. Stacks threw in a crowbar into the ring but Escobar quickly threw it back out. Taking advantage of the distraction, Nathan floored The Mexican and followed it up with a 450 splash, pinning him.

After the match, Tony D’Angelo, Two Dimes and Stacks made their way into the ring to ridicule Escobar. Legado del Fantasma members Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde soon came out to check on their leader as the segment ended.

