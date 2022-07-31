"He's hungry!" - NBA star predicts winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 

NBA star Dwight Howard recently gave his take on the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match at WWE SummerSlam.

Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match in the main event of SummerSlam. The two men last faced each other at WrestleMania 38, where The Tribal Chief prevailed. The match will also be closely followed by Money in the Bank winner Theory, who has vowed to cash in his contract on the winner.

NBA star Dwight Howard recently made a surprise appearance at the company's tryouts in Nashville. The promotion has since tweeted out a video of the NBA star predicting the winner of the Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

Howard called the upcoming SummerSlam show one of the "most epic" ones ever. He then went on to state that despite his love for Reigns, he thinks Lesnar will win.

"This is going to be one of the most epic SummerSlam's ever. Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, two titans collide. Boom! I think Brock gets back on top tonight. I love you Roman, but I think Brock comes back strong. He's been fighting. He's hungry!" [00:01 - 00-24]

You can check out the clip below:

Dwight Howard on trying out to become a WWE Superstar

The 36-year-old NBA star played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season and is currently a free agent. He won the NBA Championship in 2020 with the Lakers.

In an interview with Arash Markazi following his tryout in Nashville, Howard stated that a career in wrestling is something he thinks is his future.

"I think it is something that's in my future. I love the WWE, I love wrestling. I love being a part of something that is going to build up our kids, their character and stuff like that. I think WWE is perfect, so I'm grateful and thankful for this opportunity." [00:10- 00:23]

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Dwight Howard would like to play for the NBA next season but has a WWE backup plan in mind



(via



"I think it is something that's in my future. I love the WWE. hopefully, one day I'll be in the ring wrestling and holding up a belt."Dwight Howard would like to play for the NBA next season but has a WWE backup plan in mind(via @ArashMarkazi "I think it is something that's in my future. I love the WWE. hopefully, one day I'll be in the ring wrestling and holding up a belt."Dwight Howard would like to play for the NBA next season but has a WWE backup plan in mind (via @ArashMarkazi)https://t.co/UfFzZJ9cBo

It remains to be seen whether Howard will be offered a contract at World Wrestling Entertainment or if the NBA star will have to try his luck his once again in the future.

As for his predictions heading into the main event of SummerSlam, it will be interesting to see whether Lesnar will triumph over his arch-rival and out on top.

Who do you think will win the Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit WWE.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far