"Need this match ASAP" - Twitter goes wild after Brock Lesnar's confrontation with top champion in the Royal Rumble

The wrestling world wants to witness a huge clash between Brock Lesnar and a top champion following the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Lesnar entered this year's Royal Rumble Match from the #12 spot and secured three eliminations within three minutes. The Beast Incarnate also came face-to-face with the Intercontinental Champion Gunther during the match.

The WWE Universe demanded a clash between the two men as they took to Twitter to react to Lesnar and Gunther's face-off.

Check out the WWE Universe's reactions below:

#TeamJD @EKCone909



An epic match one-on-one that everyone wants. #RoyalRumble A stare down between Gunther & Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE on RAW is XXX

On the 30 anniversary episode of RAW, Lesnar returned to WWE to resume his feud with Bobby Lashley, whom he previously beat at Crown Jewel. The former WWE Champion cost Lashley his United States Championship Match against Austin Theory after hitting both men with F-5s.

Lesnar was eliminated by Lashley from the Royal Rumble. The two men are expected to run it back in a rematch at WrestleMania 39. However, there has been a lot of speculation regarding The Beast Incarnate facing Gunther at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Gunther is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion and has already defended his championship against top names, including Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Braun Strowman.

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section

