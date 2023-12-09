"Needs To Quit" "Triple H’s worst returning signing" - WWE Universe reacts to the booking of 38-year-old superstar on SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown was a Tribute To The Troops, and included two of the first-round matches in WWE's United States Championship Tournament.

One of these matches saw Karrion Kross return and wrestle his first match on SmackDown since July. Kross was up against Bobby Lashley, who didn't take it easy on him and after a relatively quick bout, secured the win with a spear.

This loss has led many fans to question why Kross was brought back just to lose to Lashley. Many wondered if there was not a better spot for him on SmackDown?

Several fans have claimed that Karrion Kross under Triple H is being booked the same as he once was under Vince McMahon, who released Kross and Scarlett back in 2021.

When Triple H took over the reins of the creative team, he re-signed Karrion Kross and Scarlett, but after their short stint on TV, it now seems they have sunken back into the same place on the roster they were previously in.

Karrion Kross' return to WWE SmackDown was scrapped several times

Karrion Kross has been working at live events over the past few months, and remained active off-screen, but the company was unable to fit him in on the SmackDown show each week.

Reports from several sources claimed that Kross was set to return several times, but these reports then noted that his return was scrapped on multiple occasions. It seems that it has been a frustrating time for Kross and his wife since the creative team in WWE has no idea where the two stars fit in on the blue brand.

Following his loss on SmackDown, Kross doesn't have a storyline moving forward, which means his future remains unclear and he could disappear from the screen once again.

Do you think Karrion Kross should have defeated Bobby Lashley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

