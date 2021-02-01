"Nerve-racking" - Victoria on how she felt while making her WWE return at Royal Rumble 2021

Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria made her surprise return inside a WWE ring in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Victoria, real name Lisa Marie Varon had been away from WWE for nearly 12 years having left the company in 2009.

Following her Royal Rumble Match, Victoria gave an exclusive backstage interview to Sarah Schreiber where she was asked how she felt while making her way out there to the WWE ThunderDome.

EXCLUSIVE: @REALLiSAMARiE sends out a heartfelt message to all her "Widow’s Peak Freaks” after her #RoyalRumble return. 🕷❤️ pic.twitter.com/OKUTANMvJ3 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021

The two-time Women's Champion said that she was extremely nervous while making her way to the ring for her Royal Rumble Match and praised the toughness of the female Superstars of the current era.

"Nerve-racking, I'm gonna be honest with you - I think people know that I'm one of the most nervous female wrestler. I get really - the nervous belly, sweaty hands, about to throw up and stuff like that, not a Diva, but - I was so nervous and these girls are freaking tough, man."

Victoria who is often credited as being one of the toughest female wrestlers in Vince McMahon's company during the Ruthless Aggression era was eliminated by Shayna Baszler, who herself is a 'tough-cookie' in Victoria's own words. Victoria said that she will get The Queen of Spades next time, hinting at a possible return down the line.

Lastly, she had an emotional message for her fans whom she calls the 'Widow's Peak Freaks' and said that she was happy to be back.

Victoria makes her mark at the 2021 Royal Rumble

Victoria entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at No. 10 and immediately wreaked havoc inside the ring. She delivered the Widow's Peak finisher on Peyton Royce after the former Women's Tag Team Champion had already done her own version on Bayley.

A lot of Superstars tried to eliminate Victoria from the match but she was ultimately thrown over the top rope by Shayna Baszler who regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships along with Nia Jax earlier during the Kickoff show.