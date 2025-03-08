  • home icon
Netflix becomes WWE's official home in India; date announced

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 08, 2025 05:01 GMT
Triple H has made the announcement (Credit: Netflix India)
Triple H has made the announcement (Credit: Netflix India)

Netflix is now becoming WWE's official home in India. The date that this is happening has now been announced.

From April 1, 2025, WWE will be moving entirely to Netflix in India. Netflix will be taking over all broadcasting of shows in India as part of their long-term deal with the company. Not only will RAW, NXT, and SmackDown be coming to the premium platform, but also the biggest shows of the year, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble, and the other premium live events.

Fans will get the live content in English and Hindi commentary as well. Netflix is also set to feature new and exclusive archival content from the company's vault to stream live and on demand. Triple H has welcomed fans to the platform in a special video as well.

Check out the video below:

India has always been one of WWE's biggest international markets, with millions of fans in love with the product. Through Netflix, the wrestling giant plans to reach even more fans with their larger-than-life storytelling.

Fans will be able to tune into WWE on Netflix from April 1, 2025, with this year's WrestleMania as the first Premium Live Event to air on the platform.

Edited by Debottam Saha
