Netflix makes industry-shaking Vince McMahon announcement

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 29, 2024 18:36 GMT
Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon is the former WWE Chairman! [Images via WWE.com & WWE's X]

Vince McMahon left a mark in professional wrestling for decades to come. Meanwhile, Netflix made a major announcement related to the former WWE Chairman on Thursday, August 29.

For years, rumors and speculations were running wild on a project revolving around Vince McMahon's life as a promoter and booker in the industry. The 79-year-old initially stepped down as CEO and Chairman of the company in June 2022 but returned in January 2023. However, Vince resigned from TKO in January 2024 after a lawsuit was filed against him by former employee Janel Grant.

Today, Netflix made an industry-shaking announcement, as it was revealed the upcoming documentary on Vince McMahon's life was headed toward the streaming platform in the coming month. The documentary series is scheduled to premiere on September 25, 2024.

"Mr. McMahon, a documentary series chronicling the rise and fall of the WWE's controversial founder, is coming to Netflix on September 25. From Chris Smith, Executive Producer of Tiger King, and Bill Simmons. Including interviews with McMahon prior to his resignation, his family, and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history. As well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon's allegations," the post read.

Fans will have to wait and see what the upcoming docuseries on Vince McMahon has in store for them.

