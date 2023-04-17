"Never gets easier" - WWE legends daughter sends out heartfelt message on his 69th birthday 

Rowdy Roddy Piper was one of the most universally liked WWE Superstars in history. The Hall of Famer was still making appearances for the company until weeks before he passed away back in 2015 at the age of 61.

Today would have marked the former star's 69th Birthday, and his daughter Teal, who has since pursued a career in the wrestling business herself, sent out a heartfelt message, noting that almost eight years on it "never gets easier."

"Happy Birthday Dad. Would have been 69 today. Never gets easier💔," she wrote.

Teal has only wrestled two matches so far, both for AEW, as she looks to follow in her famous father's footsteps. Her most recent bout came back in January when she teamed up with Kel on an episode of AEW Dark and was defeated by Anna Jay and Tay Melo.

Rowdy Roddy Piper had a special bond with current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey

While Teal is pushing to follow her father's legacy, it has been noted in recent years that Ronda Rousey has also looked to follow the man whose name she took as part of her UFC career.

Ronda Rousey took the "Rowdy" name from the man who inspired her to step into the wrestling business, went on to wear his jacket when she made her debut back at the 2018 Royal Rumble and has gone on to wear gear inspired by the WWE Hall of Famer.

Rousey comes to the ring in a kilt with a sporran on the front in the same way that Roddy once did, along with his signature leather jacket as a way to continue the legacy that the WWE Hall of Famer left behind.

