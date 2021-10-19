"Never going to get over" - Former WWE personality makes a big statement about Keith Lee (Exclusive)

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo revealed he didn't have high hopes for Keith Lee's run on the main roster.

The former WWE personality has never minced his words while sharing his opinions. Vince Russo was no different on the most recent LOR as he stated that Keith Lee is one of many current WWE talents that unfortunately won't be successful at a high level in the company.

Russo put forth his perspective from a casual fan's standpoint and was at his honest best when he briefly said the following about Lee:

"Bro, I get so much heat, but because of my experience and all the talents that I worked with and stuff and I could sit here and tell you, never going to get over, never going to get over, never going to get over, and I'm telling you from a casual fan's point of view. That's what I'm telling you from, and I said it with all these guys, bro; I said it with every single one of these guys," Vince Russo stated.

Keith Lee's struggles since moving to RAW

Keith Lee made his main roster debut on the RAW after SummerSlam 2020, and fans initially saw his arrival as a significant boost to the Red brand's roster.

However, WWE booked him to be the third fiddle in Randy Orton's world title feud with Drew McIntyre, and Lee sadly suffered a few damaging losses early on.

A planned United States title win for the former NXT star also had to be nixed following his removal from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view earlier this year.

Keith Lee spent five months off WWE television due to a severe heart inflammation problem, and several rumors even circulated about his possible WWE departure during his hiatus.

The 36-year-old wrestler returned to television in July 2021 and was recently renamed 'Bearcat Lee,' which seems to be the company's attempt at revitalizing the superstar's on-screen act.

What are your opinions about Keith Lee's fortunes in WWE? Will the former NXT double champion have a resurgence on the main roster?

