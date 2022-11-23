WWE fans are quite confident that Roman Reigns won't surpass Bruno Sammartino's legendary world title reign that lasted a whopping 2803 days.

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020 and has yet to lose the belt. He recently completed 800 consecutive days as Universal Champion in his current reign. During his run as the champion, he has broken a long list of records held by some of the biggest superstars in WWE history.

One record that hasn't been broken for decades on end is that of WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. His first world title reign spanned 2803 days during 1963-71. Wrestling Inc recently put up a tweet asking fans if The Tribal Chief would manage to break Sammartino's long-standing record.

It's pretty clear from the responses that fans don't believe that Reigns will ever break Sammartino's record.

Adam Carl @AdamCarl2005 @WrestlingInc It's Never going to happen, A Near 8 Year Run As A World Champion will never happen in today's day and age @WrestlingInc It's Never going to happen, A Near 8 Year Run As A World Champion will never happen in today's day and age

IDK @InsertNameL @WrestlingInc No. Titles weren't as important back then so they were able to get away with it. @WrestlingInc No. Titles weren't as important back then so they were able to get away with it.

Ulysses Ventura (he/him) @UlyssesVentura @WrestlingInc Do you have any idea how long 2000 days is? That's almost 5 1/2 years, he's already boring and stale after only 2 @WrestlingInc Do you have any idea how long 2000 days is? That's almost 5 1/2 years, he's already boring and stale after only 2

Tommy Dennis @TommyDennis @WrestlingInc Nope. Different era. Champ is on tv too much and feuds do not last as long. Also, in Bruno’s era wrestlers would go away to other territories to rest their face. @WrestlingInc Nope. Different era. Champ is on tv too much and feuds do not last as long. Also, in Bruno’s era wrestlers would go away to other territories to rest their face.

VENOM @VENOMX2002 @WrestlingInc No. He will drop the title at this years summer slam. That way he reaches 1000+ days. @WrestlingInc No. He will drop the title at this years summer slam. That way he reaches 1000+ days.

𝕲𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖚𝖘𝕺𝖋𝕶𝖆𝖎 @GeniusOfKai @WrestlingInc 27th July 2030 is when that is.... no just no @WrestlingInc 27th July 2030 is when that is.... no just no

Roman Reigns recently opened up on the possibility of his historic run ending next year

Reigns recently sat down for an interview with The Ringer. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion talked about the possibility of dropping one or both belts in 2023 and had the following to say:

“We’ve done this in turbulent times, through a pandemic, through the biggest change of all time in this business. And we’ve done it seamlessly. We’ve done it without falter. Down the road, 20 years from now when we start giving out all these crazy details of the inside, there’s just going to be even deeper respect for the performances that we’ve been putting on. Man, it’s been a hell of a journey. But it’s only begun. It’s going to get bigger,” he said. [H/T The Ringer]

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #RomanReigns From the announcement of Cancer, to returning and rising up to become the biggest star of Wrestling today! From the announcement of Cancer, to returning and rising up to become the biggest star of Wrestling today!#WWE #RomanReigns https://t.co/ylfX3rWUoS

Roman Reigns is now steadily moving towards a massive WWE milestone of 1000 days as the world champion. If Reigns ends up achieving that goal, he'll be a mere 28 days short of surpassing WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales' reign of 1027 days.

As for him breaking Bruno's record, it seems like something that a modern-day WWE would never allow to happen.

What do you think? Is there the slightest chance that Roman Reigns will break Sammartino's record? Sound off in the comments below.

