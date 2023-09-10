"Never got an invite" - Former WWE Champion shares disappointment at missing upcoming RAW celebration 

This week on WWE RAW, there will be a celebration to mark Gunther becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. The Ring General officially broke The Honky Tonk Man's record last week, and he could now find his newest challenger on the red brand.

Ahead of the show, Sheamus has tweeted to point out that he hasn't been invited to the celebration. The Celtic Warrior has possibly been excluded from the program because he has been tweeting some offensive things about the IC Champion over the past week.

Sheamus has made it clear that The Ring General won't be remembered in three decades like The Honky Tonk Man, whose record he broke. Here's what the former WWE Champion posted replying to Gunther's post about his upcoming RAW appearance:

"Never got an invite."

Sheamus and Gunther have had many matches for the Intercontinental Championship over the past year. They even collided in a triple threat bout for the gold back at WrestleMania 39.

The Celtic Warrior is technically a SmackDown Superstar, which could be why he wasn't invited to the show. But this could also be him dropping a tease for potentially being included.

Could Sheamus vs. Gunther be set for WWE Fastlane 2023?

As noted, the two rivals have locked horns numerous times since the Imperium leader made his main roster debut. It could be argued that Chad Gable was able to push Gunther to the limit on RAW and deserves another shot at the championship at the upcoming event. But it depends on whether WWE believes he deserves another match after already facing The Ring General thrice.

Either way, Gunther will need an opponent for Fastlane 2023 in just a few short weeks' time. The challenger could reveal himself as part of the celebration to make it clear that the champion's party is about to be cut short.

Do you think Gunther will be presented with one of his toughest tests after breaking the record? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.