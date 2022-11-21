Former WWE Superstar and third-generation professional wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr. seems interested in working under Triple H's regime.

It has been quite a while since Ted DiBiase Jr. wrestled his final match in WWE. DiBiase has been out of the limelight for the better part of the past decade or so.

The former WWE Superstar is quite active on Twitter, though. He recently shared and responded to a fan who asked him if he would ever return to the WWE ring. DiBiase gave a three-word reply to the fan, hinting that he wasn't ruling out a return:

"Never say never," he wrote.

Triple H and Ted DiBiase were fierce on-screen rivals once

WWE's current Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is no stranger to Ted DiBiase. Back in 2009, The Game squared off against DiBiase on several occasions while feuding with Randy Orton's faction Legacy.

On the road to SummerSlam 2009, Triple H and Shawn Michaels reformed DX and kicked off a feud with Legacy members Ted DiBiase and Cody Rhodes. This led to a Tag Team match at SummerSlam 2009, which DX won. The feud didn't end here, though. At Breaking Point 2009, Triple H and Shawn Michaels faced Dibiase and Rhodes once again, this time in a Submissions Count Anywhere match. The young guns were victorious over the veterans this time around.

The heated feud finally came to an end at WWE Hell In A Cell 2009. At the event, DX defeated Rhodes and DiBiase inside the hellish structure to finally put an end to the rivalry.

At a WWE live event on June 23, 2013, Ted DiBiase Jr. defeated Heath Slater in singles competition. This turned out to be his final WWE match as he decided not to renew his WWE contract when it expired on September 1, 2013.

DiBiase Jr. had a stint on the independent scene following his WWE exit. Next year, it will be a decade since his final WWE bout. However, his former tag team partner Cody Rhodes is still going strong and is one of the most popular WWE Superstars today.

Would you like to see Ted DiBiase Jr. in a WWE ring again?

