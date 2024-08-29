WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has commented on possibly signing a new contract with the company. He recently appeared at SummerSlam a few weeks ago.

The 65-year-old veteran is regarded by many fans as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time. He was a member of the iconic Four Horsemen faction, which included Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, and Ole Anderson. The Enforcer served as a producer for WWE until he was let go in 2019. He went on to join AEW after his departure. He reunited with Cody Rhodes backstage at SummerSlam before the latter's match against Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson stated that he would be open to returning if the Stamford-based company offers him a lucrative deal.

“How much is it going to be for? Never say never. Get some substantial zeroes on my sh*t and we’ll talk," he said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Arn Anderson on former WWE Champion Sycho Sid's passing

Wrestling legend Sid Vicious/Sycho Sid sadly passed away this past Monday due to cancer. He was 63 years old.

Arn Anderson commented on Sid's passing during the podcast by saying:

“Well, it was a shock, as it always is. Obviously, the wrestling world lost a giant. He was definitely a monster. He left a mark on this business that people will remember for decades to come. He had the best look. I would go this far as to say that he probably had the best look of anybody in the history of the business. Just seeing him walking in the room, he’s just a monster. Our thoughts and prayers for his family certainly go out and very, very sad to hear what a huge loss we woke up with yesterday morning. It’s never a shock, but it is a shock," he said.

WWE aired a video package on RAW this week to pay tribute to The Millennium Man.

