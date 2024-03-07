"Never say never" – LWO member's brother open to WWE return (Exclusive)

The Latino World Order (LWO) has been one of the most prominent factions on WWE television over the last year. In an exclusive interview, Primo Colon gave his thoughts on the possibility of being added to the babyface stable.

Colon wrestled for WWE between 2007 and 2020. The 41-year-old is the brother of LWO member Carlito and cousin of former WWE star Epico. He now works for his father Carlos Colon's Puerto Rican promotion, World Wrestling Council (WWC).

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Colon addressed whether he could return to WWE and join the LWO:

"It [LWO] is pretty strong. I mean, I will never say never [to rejoining WWE], especially in this business, but I'm doing my own thing right now. It's not in my immediate plans but, I mean, I wake up and another day is another day, so who knows." [9:15 – 9:32]

Watch the video above to hear Primo Colon's thoughts on several wrestling topics, including the allegations against Vince McMahon.

Primo Colon comments on Carlito's WWE return

In October 2023, Carlito returned to WWE as a permanent roster member for the first time in 13 years. He is now part of the LWO alongside Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Rey Mysterio, and Zelina Vega.

Primo Colon is pleased to see his brother doing well after so many years away from WWE:

"My brother's got talent. Eddie Guerrero once said the cream always rises to the top, and my brother is definitely a talent that any promotion, regardless of what country, be it India, be it Japan, Mexico, my brother's a talent that any promotion would be very lucky and fortunate to have in their promotion." [8:41 – 9:07]

On March 1, Carlito defeated Santos Escobar in a Street Fight on SmackDown. He has also recorded wins over Austin Theory at recent untelevised live events.

Do you think Primo Colon should join the LWO? Let us know in the comments section.

WWC's La Hora de la Verdad (The Moment of Truth) will take place this Saturday at 8:00pm in the historic Mario Quijote Morales Coliseum at Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Tickets are available now at Ticketera.com.

WWC is live on television on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm (ET) at WAPA in Puerto Rico, and WAPA America in the United States. The shows are available on replay on the same day at 2:00pm (ET) on WWC's YouTube channel.

Thank you to Lucha Libre Online for this exclusive interview with Primo Colon.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Do you think Primo Colon should join the LWO? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion