New #1 contender for Io Shirai's title confirmed, Rhea Ripley legitimately busted open on NXT 

This week's episode of NXT opened with a match to determine the new #1 contender for Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship.

Dakota Kai and Rhea Ripley put on an excellent match, and in the end, Kai pinned Ripley to book her spot in the title match at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Ripley got the early advantage as she punished Kai during the initial minutes of the match. The former NXT Women's Champion was all over Dakota Kai as she hit a massive wheelbarrow facebuster and kept Kai pinned to the mat.

Kai fought back, and the match became a back-and-forth affair with both women trading blows and big moves.

The finish of the match saw the women precariously perched up on the top rope. Kai fell to the mat, and the referee checked on her. Mercedes Martinez appeared out of nowhere, took advantage of the distraction, and stunned Ripley with a big boot.

Rhea Ripley landed on the apron. Kai recuperated in the meantime and hit the GTK on Ripley for the three-count.

The women have certainly been on a roll of late as Dakota Kai and Rhea Ripley put on a great opener on this week's NXT episode.

Kai made her way backstage as her music played after the match.

Martinez returned to the ring and attacked Ripley as the crowd booed. Ripley also busted her nose in the bargain, and it seemed to have happened as a result of Kai's GTK.

I want pro wrestling to be safe for the performers, but the occasional strike drawing blood is definiely effective. @DakotaKai_WWE's GTK on @RheaRipley_WWE tonight busted her nose, and made the move look more devastating. #WWENXT — Destroyer of Handles (@MattyT83) August 6, 2020

However, Ripley could have also legitimately been busted open from the Martinez attack, at least that's what the WWE implied in the tweet given below:

Dakota Kai will face Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: XXX. Rhea Ripley should ideally have a match against Mercedes Martinez at the next TakeOver event. Robert Stone's newest recruit looked great as she laid out Ripley.

Both the women's matches should get the required storyline build in the upcoming weeks heading into TakeOver, which is scheduled to take place on August 22nd.