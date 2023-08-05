New 3-man faction led by former champion wreak havoc on WWE SmackDown

WWE
By Rahul Patnaik
Modified Aug 05, 2023 06:54 IST
SmackDown was live this week from Dayton, Ohio
SmackDown was live this week from Dayton, Ohio

On the WWE SummerSlam go home show of Friday Night SmackDown, the newly formed faction of the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley made an instant impact when they put the entire locker-room on notice.

In the aftermath of the chaotic opening match between Sheamus and LA Knight, the Brawling Brutes and the O.C. were seen at loggerheads during a backstage segment. Adam Pearce arrived to resolve the situation. He finalised a tag-team match between the Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) and the O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson).

The match kicked off with Gallows and Holland going after each other. Butch was able to showcase his eccentric style when he came up against Anderson. After some back and forth action, the match was set up nicely for an exciting finish.

This match was cut short when the former tag-team champions Street Profits, with their new look interfered. They absolutely destroyed all the four men involved in the match.

The two were later joined by the former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on the stage ramp in what seems to be the formation of a new faction. This had been teased for some weeks now with the regular backstage segments. In the segments Lashley was seen having meetings with the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see how this newly formed group go on about their business on WWE SmackDown in the near future.

Are you excited about this newly formed group on SmackDown? Let us know in the comment section below.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
