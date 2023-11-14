New alliance appears to be forged on WWE RAW

A new WWE tag team appeared to have come together during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following the match between Otis and Shinsuke Nakamura, the Alpha Academy was seen in the backstage area, where the Creed Brothers joined them.

The Creeds hinted that the Academy might benefit from new training partners, highlighting their undefeated streak since their debut and the potential for a future challenge for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The New Day then entered the scene, asserting that any discussion about the tag titles must include them.

In the backdrop, Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri were also spotted interacting. They engaged in a friendly exchange and commended each other for their performances in the Women's World Championship number one contender Battle Royal last week. The duo then strolled away together, hinting at the potential formation of a new WWE tag team in the Women's Division.

It will be intriguing to see if this development evolves into an official alliance, potentially leading to a challenge against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the Women's Tag Team Championship down the line.

Would you like to see Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri as a tag team? Let us know in the comments section below.

