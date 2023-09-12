New alliance formed on WWE RAW this week; match ends quickly

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler secured a dominant victory during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. She has been on a roll following her career-defining win against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. She defeated Zoey Stark last week after putting the latter to sleep to secure the win.

During a backstage interview this week, the Queen of Spades hailed Stark for her gutsy performance. However, she was interrupted by Chelsea Green. The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion wanted Baszler to be her new partner, as Piper Niven was nursing an injury.

Baszler rejected the approach and said that she'd destroy Green in a match later that night. Niven, however, made her return and confronted Green to state that she was medically cleared to compete.

The match started with Baszler executing her impressive moves to gain control. During the closing stages of the match, Shayna was distracted by Niven, which allowed Green to attempt a roll-up pin. However, Baszler quickly turned it around when she hit Green with the swinging Samoan Drop to secure the win. Michael Cole informed that the finisher was called the 'Exterminatus.'

After the bout, the WWE Tag Team Champions attacked Baszler. However, a new alliance took form as Zoey Stark made her way out to save the former NXT Women's Champion.

It will be interesting to see if these two women officially form an alliance to wreak havoc on the women's division.

What do you think about the Shayna Baszler-Zoey Stark alliance? Let us know in the comments below.

