New Bloodline member not ready to return to WWE (Exclusive)

A superstar who joined Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline before WWE Survivor Series 2024 may not return anytime soon. The person in question is none other than Bronson Reed. For those unfamiliar, Reed has been out of action since he suffered an injury during the Men's WarGames match.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter provided an update directly from Bronson Reed about his WWE return, noting there wasn't a timetable for the superstar's return in place.

"Firsthand from Bronson Reed; I do chat with him periodically. He's not ready yet, and he can't wait to get back. But he does not have a set timetable yet," Apter said. [From 25:10 onwards]

Earlier on the podcast, WrestleVotes updated the status of Asuka, Ilja Dragunov, and Bronson Reed.

"The only thing I heard about Asuka was weeks and weeks ago. She was not pitched internally to be put on the 'Mania card. It didn't end up happening, obviously. So I don't know if that means she's ready or not. I couldn't tell you. Bronson Reed's into the summer, and I believe Ilja Dragunov's going to be into the late summer, if not the fall. So that's where we're at." [From 24:44 onwards]

Fans will have to wait to see if any of these three superstars make it back to the ring on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

